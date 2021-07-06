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Is This The William Wallace of Our Day
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100 views • July 06, 2021
Some good points very well made.
https://rumble.com/vjf46v-is-this-the-william-wallace-of-our-day.html
https://rumble.com/vjf46v-is-this-the-william-wallace-of-our-day.html
A Yorkshireman speaks to all of us from the heart. He makes a passionate appeal for unity, all people all races all sexes stand together.
https://rumble.com/vjf46v-is-this-the-william-wallace-of-our-day.html
https://rumble.com/vjf46v-is-this-the-william-wallace-of-our-day.html
A Yorkshireman speaks to all of us from the heart. He makes a passionate appeal for unity, all people all races all sexes stand together.
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