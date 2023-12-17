Geopolitical Chess; Farage Returns From the Jungle- Top World News 12/17/23

Weekly News Report- Moves and counter moves. Russia bypasses Western nations solidifying relations with OPEC and the BRICS nations. Meanwhile, Orban abstains from EU vote on allowing talks for Ukraine to enter the EU as 10 Billion in EU funds are released to Hungary. Nigel has returned from the jungle! Will conquering any fears he had left propel him back into the political fight? Neil Oliver is in with another thought-provoking monologue- Either go to the dark place or stand up against those who take it from us. Javier Melei off to a big start in Argentina! Quick and major reforms are set to hit this South American Country. Javier Milei's minister of economy just announced an "emergency package" of measures to completely balance the budget in 2024 equivalent to over 5% of GDP. All of that & much more in This Week’s Top News Stories! Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/geopolitical-chess/





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!





For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC













Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy





https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com





***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





Resistance Chicks





P.O. Box 107





Milford, OH 45150





E-mail: [email protected]





Web Page www.resistancechicks.com





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks





BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks





Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks





Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks





Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks





Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks





Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET





Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%





Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com





Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%