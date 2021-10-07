Project Veritas Expose PT. 5: Pfizer Whistleblower Leaks Execs Emails: ‘We Want to Avoid Having Info on Fetal Cells Out

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PFIZER LEAKS: Whistleblower Goes On Record, Reveals Internal Emails from Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Director of Worldwide Research Discussing COVID Vaccine ... ‘We Want to Avoid Having the Information on the Fetal Cells Floating Out There’
Source links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUXGB5FzhPc
https://100percentfedup.com/pfizer-whistleblower-exposes-cover-up-of-truth-about-using-human-fetal-tissue-for-covid-vaccine-video/
https://banned.video/watch?id=615e4e5068eff834a87a94ea
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/ready-university-colorado-hospital-system-denies-womans-life-saving-kidney-transplant-will-no-longer-provide-organ-transplants-unvaccinated-patients/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/breaking-project-veritas-pfizer-whistleblower-reveals-internal-emails-discussing-covid-vax-want-avoid-info-fetal-cells-floating/
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/pfizer-leaks-whistleblower-goes-on-record-reveals-internal-emails-from-chief/
https://realnewschannel.com/Project%20VERITAS%20Expose%20Pt4.php\
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZChkVJ6UT2mD/
https://realnewschannel.com/FEDERAL%20GOVT%20HHS%20WHISTLEBLOWER%20GOES%20PUBLIC%20WITH%20SECRET%20RECORDINGS%20PART%202!%20AND%20MORE%20RELATED%20NEWS.php
https://realnewschannel.com/Federal%20Govt%20HHS%20Whistleblower%20Goes%20Public%20With%20Secret%20Recordings%20Vaccine%20is%20Full%20of%20Sh*t%20Part1%20of%20Project%20Veritas%20Investigation.php
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