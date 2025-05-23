'WHO WAS CALLING THE SHOTS?' – Rep. Comer eyes subpoenas over Biden autopen controversy

House Oversight Chair James Comer says subpoenas could drop within a week if the White House doesn’t respond to questions about who authorized Biden’s signature on official documents via autopen.

💬 “They’re covering their tracks now, admitting he’s in mental decline,” Comer told Fox News. “What we need to know is who was calling the shots at the White House.”

He stressed that legally binding documents “can’t be signed by an autopen.” Letters have already been sent to staff and Biden’s physician, Dr. O’Connor. Subpoenas are next if there’s no response.

💬 “If they fight the subpoenas? We go to court,” Comer said.

Adding:

US is officially laying off USAID staff in Ukraine starting July 1

This includes advisers on economic growth and HIV/AIDS — per a gov’t procurement notice

Comes amid planned State Dept. reorganization flagged by Sen. Rubio