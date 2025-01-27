Freed Prisoners, Visible Scars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Freed prisoners share harrowing testimonies of torture and mistreatment endured before their release. As they travel from Ramallah to occupied Jerusalem, their stories reveal the emotional and physical scars of their suffering. In the second batch of the deal between the resistance and the occupation, these testimonies highlight the immense cost of freedom and the enduring hope for liberation.
Reporting: Lama Ghosheh
Filmed: 25/01/2025
