Where Does my Food Come From?

The Truth About Where Your Food Comes From And Why It Matters

Welcome healthy friends! Today, we delve into the intricacies of where our food comes from and why it's crucial to know its origins for a healthier diet. I discuss the impact of food transportation, the importance of locally sourced produce, and how early harvesting affects nutrient quality. Learn why local farmers' markets are beneficial, how to identify true locally-grown produce, and the significance of pasture-raised animals. I also highlight resources like Real Milk, Eat Wild, and Local Harvest to help you find quality local food. Join me as I emphasize quality over quantity and the pivotal role of knowing the people who grow and raise our food.







