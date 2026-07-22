Matt Bracken and Michael Yon Join Mike Adams: War, Famine and Civilizational Collapse

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- World War E and Energy War Dynamics (0:01)
- Impact of Energy Scarcity and Global Shortages (1:04:20)
- Engineered Famine and Energy Scarcity (1:04:51)
- Geopolitical Implications and Propaganda (1:05:05)
- Potential for Nuclear War and Depopulation (1:05:20)
- Preparation and Survival Strategies (1:05:34)
- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (1:07:13)
- Pregnancy and Homeschooling Plans (1:07:48)
- Tsunami Stones and Historical Amnesia (1:10:04)
- Taiwan's History and Japanese Influence (1:12:23)
- China's Manufacturing Dominance (1:16:01)
- China's Global Influence and U.S. Navy's Limitations (1:18:32)
- White House's AI Model Ban and Economic Implications (1:20:26)
- Israel's Global Expansion and Phase Changes (1:23:00)
- Ninja Boots and Final Remarks (1:25:06)
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