MOTHER PERMANENTLY DISABLED BY VAXX POISON INJECTION RED PILLED & PISSED OFF

Here is what this mom says: "Sorry for the rant but people need to know! Stay strong unvaccinated people don't get the vaccine! Frustrated and irritated af!!"



"Wishing I had been strong enough to say no to the vaccine." "This autoimmune disease sucks!’ I think ive cried a thousand tears."



"My beautiful hair is falling out." "The end couldn’t be more true! Last night I couldn’t move because I hurt so bad - spread the word no more vaccine!!" "



Bloodwork every two days is exhausting but it’s done now we wait…" "why are we pushing the vaccines that only cause problems? Share away!" "sending love and strength to these families! Stop the vaccines!!!"



She also addresses someone named "Joe" in the video. I wonder who she is talking about.

Source: bootcamp