Making a smoker out of a washing machine - Very affordable DIY solution

In this video, I show and explain how I build my new smoker from an old washing machine and various other steel scraps. In a future video, I'll show it in use as I have goats to process...
Monero and Epic cash are great things! (except that my Epic Cash wallet is never on-line) I barely have time for this, but I am called to share and teach the result of many decades of building stuff and learning about self sufficiency... any gift from god through any of you would be a blessing... if you heard me, Thank you!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.