Making a smoker out of a washing machine - Very affordable DIY solution

In this video, I show and explain how I build my new smoker from an old washing machine and various other steel scraps. In a future video, I'll show it in use as I have goats to process...

Monero and Epic cash are great things! (except that my Epic Cash wallet is never on-line) I barely have time for this, but I am called to share and teach the result of many decades of building stuff and learning about self sufficiency... any gift from god through any of you would be a blessing... if you heard me, Thank you!

