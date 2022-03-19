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The People's Convoy In Washington DC Near The White House!
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507 views • March 19, 2022
https://gab.com/JoeyCamp2020 - The People's Convoy arrives just a few blocks from the White House yesterday as MPD attempted to prevent trucks from entering D.C. proper. This marks the first major escalation of the US Convoy.
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