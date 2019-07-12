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ACA Back in Court: What's Happening and What Needs to be Done
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135 views • July 12, 2019
Good Morning Liberty: July 10, 2019
On Tuesday, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in Texas v. United States on whether a federal judge was correct in striking down Obamacare. On this episode, Michael Boldin gives an overview of what the case is about - and what needs to be done to take on the ACA - whether the courts strike it down, or not.
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/good-morning-liberty/id1440549211
Appeals court appears ready to rule Obamacare unconstitutional
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/obamacare-appeals-court-likely-to-rule-aca-unconstitutional/
The Affordable Care Act Is Back In Court: 5 Facts You Need To Know
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2019/07/09/739653482/the-affordable-care-act-is-back-in-court-5-facts-you-need-to-know
Are Con Law Professors Wrong Again About the Individual Mandate?
https://reason.com/2019/07/05/are-con-law-professors-wrong-again/
Texas v. U.S.: Why the Individual Mandate is Still Unconstitutional
https://reason.com/2019/07/08/texas-v-u-s-why-the-individual-mandate-is-still-unconstitutional/
My Concluding Thoughts on Severability in Texas v. U.S.
https://reason.com/2019/07/08/my-concluding-thoughts-on-severability-in-texas-v-u-s/
In defense of the court decision striking down Obamacare
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/01/02/in-defense-of-the-court-decision-striking-down-obamacare/
How States Can Help Bring Down Obamacare
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2017/07/10/how-states-can-help-bring-down-obamacare/
The Plan: Stop Obamacare in the States
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2015/03/07/the-plan-stop-obamacare-in-the-states/
On Tuesday, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in Texas v. United States on whether a federal judge was correct in striking down Obamacare. On this episode, Michael Boldin gives an overview of what the case is about - and what needs to be done to take on the ACA - whether the courts strike it down, or not.
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/good-morning-liberty/id1440549211
Appeals court appears ready to rule Obamacare unconstitutional
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/obamacare-appeals-court-likely-to-rule-aca-unconstitutional/
The Affordable Care Act Is Back In Court: 5 Facts You Need To Know
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2019/07/09/739653482/the-affordable-care-act-is-back-in-court-5-facts-you-need-to-know
Are Con Law Professors Wrong Again About the Individual Mandate?
https://reason.com/2019/07/05/are-con-law-professors-wrong-again/
Texas v. U.S.: Why the Individual Mandate is Still Unconstitutional
https://reason.com/2019/07/08/texas-v-u-s-why-the-individual-mandate-is-still-unconstitutional/
My Concluding Thoughts on Severability in Texas v. U.S.
https://reason.com/2019/07/08/my-concluding-thoughts-on-severability-in-texas-v-u-s/
In defense of the court decision striking down Obamacare
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/01/02/in-defense-of-the-court-decision-striking-down-obamacare/
How States Can Help Bring Down Obamacare
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2017/07/10/how-states-can-help-bring-down-obamacare/
The Plan: Stop Obamacare in the States
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2015/03/07/the-plan-stop-obamacare-in-the-states/
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