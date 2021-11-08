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Λινού λέει ψέματα! Τώρα η πριν ψεύδεται;
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11 views • November 08, 2021
Είναι πολλά τα λεφτά....
Ένας απλός νόμος θα σταματούσε την προπαγάνδα στην Ελληνική τηλεόραση:
Όποιος δημοσιογράφος λέει ψέματα θα εκτελείται.
Απλός, λιτός και απόλυτα κατανοητός νόμος
Συμφωνείτε "Κύριε" Ευαγγελάτε; Εσείς λέτε ΜΟΝΟ αλήθειες...
Ένας απλός νόμος θα σταματούσε την προπαγάνδα στην Ελληνική τηλεόραση:
Όποιος δημοσιογράφος λέει ψέματα θα εκτελείται.
Απλός, λιτός και απόλυτα κατανοητός νόμος
Συμφωνείτε "Κύριε" Ευαγγελάτε; Εσείς λέτε ΜΟΝΟ αλήθειες...
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