UNEXPECTED🌞ECLIPSE TODAY SEEN BY (BECK FROM OZ CHANNEL PLUS NASA CLIP) METEOR CHILE / WORMWOOD / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Dec 13, 2023





Today is now 12/13/23...i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video first off you'll see an unexpected solar eclipse that eclipsed the sun today on 12/13/23... You'll see it was caught on NASA footage that's public also a YouTube channel called (Beck from oz) YouTube channel. Others are coming out saying it's the moon and I'm going to call Bologna as there wasn't supposed to be any eclipse at all today though surely anyone in media could write an article claiming there was supposed to be one. I pay attention to dates of solar eclipses and to my memory none was announced anywhere today so yeah I'm not buying it's the moon. So could be a planet x system body or one of the extra bodies that invaded earths solar system. I also wanna mention the United nations just had mostly votes going against Israel as majority want a cease fire. We know the false 7 year peace deal will be overseen by the antichrist and that (has not occured yet) though first stages are implemented for a one world order to be run by the biblical antichrist.. and yes their deal the U.N created is for 7 years exactly as bible prophecy said in Daniel chapter 9.. insider mike from around the world stated get ready to see Israel disarmed. That's exactly what's happening in order to push this global one world global order for the antichrist so it's amazing to me the sun goes dark literally after the United nations comes up with this start of a bigger agreement that's not good and biblical as it made me think of the verse the sun will go dark before the coming day of the lord.....You'll see also a meteor that came in over chile as we got clusters coming in from planet xs tail also from a separate planet x system body, not including 3-4 other solar systems nasa is tracking with debris. Soon they'll be falling heavy. And by heavy by the millions they'll fall. You'll see a strange ball of light in the sky with stuff around it as if it's a portal opened and constantly spinning, it's crazy looking and won't even try to say I know what it is lol. You'll see multiple helicopters were flying really low over Texas I believe over Austin and or Dallas. Many came out posting footage not realizing Texas Military and the Texas government website gave a warning before hand letting people know training was going on all week in Texas and to quote "not be alarmed".. though let's be honest they are preparing for when things get bad here and yes that's coming very shortly. But yes they'll be doing these training drills all week over Texas...plus more. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope and Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where I pin my main notes above all other comments. Thanks for coming by...





Credited footage credited to others including Beck from oz YouTube channel eclipse footage- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9EiX5n1Qjgk&t=0s





