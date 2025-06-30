BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Like a Wanderin' Jew
I AM A PERSON
I AM A PERSON
133 followers
38 views • 2 days ago

https://CurseIsrael.com

https://eugenicide.com/wanderingjew.mp4

https://eugenicide.com/wanderingjew.mp3


Once upon a time

In an arid clime

You invaded Palestine

Didn't you?


Cried "Hollow cost

"And all I've lost

"But now I'm the boss

"Who can't be crossed

"and I'm a VICTIM, too!"


You said that you'd been

Gassed by Krauts

And that gave you

Lotsa clout


But that was chutzpah

That was pride

You made it up,

You know you lied


As a LAME excuse to murder,

Rape, and STEAL...


CHORUS:


Oh, how does it feel?

Yea, how does it FEEL?

To be homeless and blue

To drink your bitter brew

As missiles rain down on you

Like a wanderin' Jew?


Oh, you know how to shoot

Little boys & starve children

Yeah to you it's just like

Killin' flies


But now the sky's like bronze

And the earth like iron

Yeah this time you picked on

Someone your own size


You say, "We are God's

Chosen ones." 

But you crucified

God's only Son


The demons dined,

You had your fun, &

Now your reckoning is come


And like swine you're going to

Run and SQUEAL!


[CHORUS]


Oh you never hesitate

To manipulate, obfuscate, and

Prevaricate because you

Hate the Light


All your hands are played and

Now you're dismayed as your

Works are weighed in the balance

Of what's wrong or right


You used to kvetch & make us

Feel the guilt

As you plunged your knife in

To the hilt


Ain't it hard to see the lies you built

Wreck & wither; waste & wilt

In spite of every protest

And appeal?


[CHORUS]


Ah-you who grieve 

While Tel Aviv

Is dyin' are cryin' all your

Tears in vain!


Jesus said, 

"Your house is desolate" 

Until you

Bless His holy Name!


For every child you

Abused & killed

A thousand more have

Been red-pilled


So march to "Zion," 

Die on your hill

Your cold, unfeeling blood to spill

Upon your New Masada

To CONGEAL


[CHORUS]

Keywords
brotherpalestinenathanielantisemitismfreejewstonedylanwanderingantisemiticnathanaelrolling
