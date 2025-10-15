Russia EMERCOM rescue vehicle was nearly swept into the sea by a fierce storm in Sakhalin

It was a dangerous mission, but the crew pulled through safely.

Adding:

Ukrainian command dumps own unit composed of draft dodgers

The command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' 71st Jaeger Brigade decided to get rid of its own assault unit composed of forcibly mobilized militants, revealed a POW captured by the Russian army.

According to the militant, he spent over a day with a severed arm hiding in a wooded area in the Sumy region before Russian fighters rescued him and provided first aid.

All his requests for evacuation were deliberately ignored by his Ukrainian commanders.