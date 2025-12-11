Gents, if you do THIS, hide it from your girlfriend/wife 💔 J&G Relationships Q&A

Mrs. Limitless and I dissect the dire drama of yet another hopelessly naive dude on Reddit, for your expedient edification and enlightenment! He needs to read my book for men, and so do you (probably)...





Don't Stick Your Dick in a Blender: How to meet a nice girl instead - from a tantric husband with a better sex life than you! 🛒 ORDER the digital, print, or audio book edition

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/40-dick-in-blender#Order





Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation





Join the Limitless Mindset Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter





Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency





Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr





I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.