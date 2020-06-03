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Episode #1952 - Thursday - May 28, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/GukmlqZ6kuk
WELCOME TO THE NEW INTERNET: TRUMP DROPS THE HAMMER ON BIG TECH - #1952 - 6PM
President Trump signed his executive order on Thursday regarding social media and big technology companies. The order comes on the heels of a illicit fact-check on the president from Twitter, related to President Trump’s sentiment regarding voting by mail. Twitter’s fact-check was later revealed to be fake news. President Trump directed the Attorney General to work with states to enforce their laws against deceptive business practices. President Trump made his announcement today from the Oval Office. WELCOME TO THE NEW INTERNET: TRUMP DROPS THE HAMMER ON BIG TECH – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/ojsp30qKwc8
GUEST: Her name is Kimberlee Falkenstine a former Texas police officer and homeschooling mother of three -- Kimberlee is new to activism. She is married to Andrew Falkenstine, an active duty Captain in the United States Army and has lived in Miami Florida for almost a year now. She loves God and this country and says that sums up why she has started to take action and why her husband fully supports her. Recently you may have seen the viral video on social media where a lone young woman picked up the American Flag and without hesitation and against the closed Miami Beach order ran onto the beach proudly waving that American Flag -- Today we welcome Kimberlee to the show -- not only to get to know this brave young woman but to honor her as a true Patriot and real American hero -- https://youtu.be/pqZx-8_YSq8 https://youtu.be/twX5U2otUVo
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