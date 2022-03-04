© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Realistic genocidal NWO end game scenario global gene drive genocide
Follow
0
Share
Report
74 views • March 04, 2022
So Covid Vaccine Will Probably Contain Crispr Gene Editing | Ray Peat Forum
https://raypeatforum.com/community/threads/so-covid-vaccine-will-probably-contain-crispr-gene-editing.35282/
Bill Gates Pushes for CRISPR Gene Editing to End Diseases, Feed People
https://www.businessinsider.com/bill-gates-pushing-genetic-editing-with-crispr-2018-4?op=1&;r=US&IR=T
The Gene Drive Files | ETC Group
https://www.etcgroup.org/content/gene-drive-files
Gene Drive Files Expose Leading Role of US Military in Gene Drive Development. – Gene Drive Files
http://genedrivefiles.synbiowatch.org/2017/12/01/us-military-gene-drive-development/
Gates Foundation paid PR firm to secretly stack UN Expert process on controversial extinction technology – Gene Drive Files
http://genedrivefiles.synbiowatch.org/2017/12/01/gates_foundation_pr/
Ban on ‘gene drives’ is back on the UN’s agenda — worrying scientists
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-018-07436-4?WT.ec_id=NATURE-20181122&;sap-outbound-id=D1FAC77EFBD22C382C18297DC4A1B9EA6FC8DE57
170 Global Groups Call for Moratorium on New Genetic Extinction Technology at UN Convention | ETC Group
https://www.etcgroup.org/content/160-global-groups-call-moratorium-new-genetic-extinction-technology-un-convention
BREAKING: Official Biochemical and Statistical Evidence 100% confirms Moderna created Covid-19 – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/03/evidence-confirms-moderna-created-covid-19/
Study: Pfizer’s COVID-19 Jab Goes Into Liver Cells and IS Converted to DNA – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/03/study-pfizers-covid-19-jab-goes-into-liver-cells-and-is-converted-to-dna/
Australia’s record breaking wave of Covid-19 sees Fully Vaccinated account for 9 in every 10 ICU Admissions & 4 in every 5 Deaths – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/03/australia-9-in-10-icu-covid-deaths-fully-vaccinated/
Could This Be the Creepiest Speech Klaus Schwab Has Ever Made? – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/01/the-creepiest-speech-schwab-has-ever-made/
Sign petition: KEEP VACCINATION VOLUNTARY SPECIFICALLY ELECTROPORATION AND GENE DRIVE EXTINCTION TECHNOLOGY VACCINES · GoPetition.com
https://www.gopetition.com/petitions/keep-vaccination-voluntary-specifically-electroporation-and-gene-drive-extinction-technology-vaccines.html
Human cannibalism - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_cannibalism
https://raypeatforum.com/community/threads/so-covid-vaccine-will-probably-contain-crispr-gene-editing.35282/
Bill Gates Pushes for CRISPR Gene Editing to End Diseases, Feed People
https://www.businessinsider.com/bill-gates-pushing-genetic-editing-with-crispr-2018-4?op=1&;r=US&IR=T
The Gene Drive Files | ETC Group
https://www.etcgroup.org/content/gene-drive-files
Gene Drive Files Expose Leading Role of US Military in Gene Drive Development. – Gene Drive Files
http://genedrivefiles.synbiowatch.org/2017/12/01/us-military-gene-drive-development/
Gates Foundation paid PR firm to secretly stack UN Expert process on controversial extinction technology – Gene Drive Files
http://genedrivefiles.synbiowatch.org/2017/12/01/gates_foundation_pr/
Ban on ‘gene drives’ is back on the UN’s agenda — worrying scientists
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-018-07436-4?WT.ec_id=NATURE-20181122&;sap-outbound-id=D1FAC77EFBD22C382C18297DC4A1B9EA6FC8DE57
170 Global Groups Call for Moratorium on New Genetic Extinction Technology at UN Convention | ETC Group
https://www.etcgroup.org/content/160-global-groups-call-moratorium-new-genetic-extinction-technology-un-convention
BREAKING: Official Biochemical and Statistical Evidence 100% confirms Moderna created Covid-19 – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/03/evidence-confirms-moderna-created-covid-19/
Study: Pfizer’s COVID-19 Jab Goes Into Liver Cells and IS Converted to DNA – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/03/study-pfizers-covid-19-jab-goes-into-liver-cells-and-is-converted-to-dna/
Australia’s record breaking wave of Covid-19 sees Fully Vaccinated account for 9 in every 10 ICU Admissions & 4 in every 5 Deaths – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/03/australia-9-in-10-icu-covid-deaths-fully-vaccinated/
Could This Be the Creepiest Speech Klaus Schwab Has Ever Made? – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/01/the-creepiest-speech-schwab-has-ever-made/
Sign petition: KEEP VACCINATION VOLUNTARY SPECIFICALLY ELECTROPORATION AND GENE DRIVE EXTINCTION TECHNOLOGY VACCINES · GoPetition.com
https://www.gopetition.com/petitions/keep-vaccination-voluntary-specifically-electroporation-and-gene-drive-extinction-technology-vaccines.html
Human cannibalism - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_cannibalism
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.