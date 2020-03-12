Is Coronavirus the Next 9/11?

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3 AUDIO: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=35360
In this conversation recorded on March 9th, James Corbett joins Chuck Ochelli on The Ochelli Effect to discuss the pandemic panic and its parallels to other "world-altering" (but ultimately manipulated) crises like 9/11. What is the real threat here? What is being neglected in coverage of the phenomenon? What else is happening in the world that this story is overshadowing?