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Long-Sought Digital ID Pushed Under COVID Guise Despite COVID Jabs Never Having Stopped Transmission
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20 views • December 31, 2021
From The Last Vagabond. Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (12/28/21).
As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.
Mirrored from, and source links available at: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/long-sought-digital-id-pushed-under-covid-guise-despite-covid-jabs-never-having-stopped-transmission/
As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.
Mirrored from, and source links available at: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/long-sought-digital-id-pushed-under-covid-guise-despite-covid-jabs-never-having-stopped-transmission/
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