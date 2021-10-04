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The Dangerous Interaction Between Opioids and Alcohol Consumption, and how We can Stop It with Dr. Michael Presti, Ph.D.
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20 views • October 04, 2021
Why has the opioid epidemic caused so many deaths? Patients refusing to follow doctors' orders can lead to dangerous and deadly drug interactions. Listen in to learn:
What makes alcohol and opioids a fatal combo
How a new drug may be able to curb overdoses
How doctors can help support their patients
Dr. Michael Presti, Ph.D., a Mayo Clinic-trained neurologist and the CEO of SafeRX Pharmaceuticals, shares his work on a new additive into pharmaceuticals that may help reduce the risk of overdose.
The opioid crisis has swept the nation, leading to a staggering rise in addiction and overdose. However, if patients are able to stay abreast of alcohol while taking their prescription, some danger can be reduced.
With a long-overlooked treatment for alcoholism, the addition into opioid tablets and pills may curb one's appetite for drink. While this does not present a cure for the opioid epidemic, it may play a significant part in harm reduction moving forward.
Visit https://saferxpharmaceuticals.com to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
What makes alcohol and opioids a fatal combo
How a new drug may be able to curb overdoses
How doctors can help support their patients
Dr. Michael Presti, Ph.D., a Mayo Clinic-trained neurologist and the CEO of SafeRX Pharmaceuticals, shares his work on a new additive into pharmaceuticals that may help reduce the risk of overdose.
The opioid crisis has swept the nation, leading to a staggering rise in addiction and overdose. However, if patients are able to stay abreast of alcohol while taking their prescription, some danger can be reduced.
With a long-overlooked treatment for alcoholism, the addition into opioid tablets and pills may curb one's appetite for drink. While this does not present a cure for the opioid epidemic, it may play a significant part in harm reduction moving forward.
Visit https://saferxpharmaceuticals.com to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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