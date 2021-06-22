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Gekkie Dutch Danny snapt het allemaal niet meer!
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281 views • June 22, 2021
En daar hebben we grootmuil wappie Dutch Danny met zijn waterige oogjes en zijn overdreven opgewonden rode hoofd, hij doet een liedje en vertelt dan dat hij er helemaal niets meer van snapt. Dat is niet verwonderlijk en kijken we ook niet van op.
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