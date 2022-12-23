2022 Year in Review - #SolutionsWatch

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



The Corbett Report

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/2022solutions/

Another year of #SolutionsWatch has come and gone and so it's time for James to take a moment to take stock of this year's episodes. What resonated? What didn't? What can be applied moving forward? What new developments have taken place? Don't miss this comprehensive year-in-review edition of Solutions Watch.

