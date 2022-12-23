Create New Account
2022 Year in Review - #SolutionsWatch
What is happening
The Corbett Report

Dec 21

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/2022solutions/

Another year of #SolutionsWatch has come and gone and so it's time for James to take a moment to take stock of this year's episodes. What resonated? What didn't? What can be applied moving forward? What new developments have taken place? Don't miss this comprehensive year-in-review edition of Solutions Watch.

The Corbett Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

learninghistoryhelpupdatefood forestautonomyrichard grovesolutionswatch2022 year in review

