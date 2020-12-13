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Which Jesus Do You Follow? [MIRRORED - Living Waters]
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12 views • December 13, 2020
God's word from the Holy Bible warns that false teachers led by a different spirit would preach a different gospel than Jesus preached, and would mislead people to accept a false Jesus that does not match up with the Jesus of Scripture (2 Corinthians 11:3--4). This could be anticipated as we are now living in Biblical end times marked by increasing deception and strong delusion (see 2 Thessalonians 2:11).
Jesus specifically warned us many false teachers would deceive many people, as the end of the age approached (see Matthew 24:3--5, 11, 24; Mark 13:5--6; Luke 21:7--8). Jesus warned us that "false christs and false prophets will rise and show great signs and wonders, to deceive, if possible, even the elect" (Matthew 24:24).
A Test: Do you have the True Jesus?
http://carm.org/do-you-have-the-true-jesus
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ORIGINAL VIDEO:
"Which Jesus Do You Follow?" (27 April 2012)
# Living Waters / The Way of the Master (YouTube Channel)
# https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trwOqDnITvc
# Description: Mark Spence, from Living Waters, demonstrates that many religions have a different 'Jesus' they follow. Which Jesus do you follow?
I PERSONALLY ENDORSE THE WAY OF THE MASTER MINISTRIES - particularly their instruction on how to minister to unbelievers about sin and salvation through Jesus Christ.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This YouTube page may contain copyrighted material, the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material is made available for purposes of advancing public understanding specifically relating to the Biblical Jesus Christ, which is of profound public significance. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this page is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
***** ***** ***** ***** ***** ***** ***** ***** ***** ***** *****
JESUS IS RETURNING VERY SOON TO RAPTURE (REMOVE) BELIEVERS before the worst time in human history known as the "Great Tribulation." PLEASE DON'T BE LEFT BEHIND OR TAKE CHANCES WITH YOUR SALVATION ! I urge you to check out these videos and websites and/or send me a message today. Today can be the day you find eternal salvation through our awesome savior Jesus Christ!
WALKING WITH JESUS (Christian Instruction Videos) = YouTube Playlist with 100+ videos on finding salvation through Jesus, strengthening our walk and more:
http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL91B5686F38D039A9
How to be READY For Rapture & Jesus' Coming (YouTube Vid by KingdomWarriorsCom):
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2PzVf281mc&;list=PL91B5686F38D039A9
How to Be Saved (web age):
http://www.jesus-is-savior.com/how_to_be_saved.html
Get Saved and Born Again (web page):
http://lostseed.com/meet-jesus/get-saved.php
We Need to Be Born Again in Christ (web page):
http://theliberatingsecret.org/reading_room/gilmore/pdf/We%20Need%20to%20be%20Born%20Again%20in%20Christ.pdf
How to tell if you're BORN AGAIN..... (YouTube video by Firecharger):
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T4JpZ5XMyqQ
RAYMOND7779 - 2ND CHANNEL (longer videos):
https://www.YouTube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
https://www.BitChute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
BACKUP CHANNELS:
BitChute = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Parler = https://parler.com/profile/Raymond7779
Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155
Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]
Jesus specifically warned us many false teachers would deceive many people, as the end of the age approached (see Matthew 24:3--5, 11, 24; Mark 13:5--6; Luke 21:7--8). Jesus warned us that "false christs and false prophets will rise and show great signs and wonders, to deceive, if possible, even the elect" (Matthew 24:24).
A Test: Do you have the True Jesus?
http://carm.org/do-you-have-the-true-jesus
***** ***** ***** ***** ***** ***** ***** ***** ***** ***** *****
ORIGINAL VIDEO:
"Which Jesus Do You Follow?" (27 April 2012)
# Living Waters / The Way of the Master (YouTube Channel)
# https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trwOqDnITvc
# Description: Mark Spence, from Living Waters, demonstrates that many religions have a different 'Jesus' they follow. Which Jesus do you follow?
I PERSONALLY ENDORSE THE WAY OF THE MASTER MINISTRIES - particularly their instruction on how to minister to unbelievers about sin and salvation through Jesus Christ.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This YouTube page may contain copyrighted material, the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material is made available for purposes of advancing public understanding specifically relating to the Biblical Jesus Christ, which is of profound public significance. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this page is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
***** ***** ***** ***** ***** ***** ***** ***** ***** ***** *****
JESUS IS RETURNING VERY SOON TO RAPTURE (REMOVE) BELIEVERS before the worst time in human history known as the "Great Tribulation." PLEASE DON'T BE LEFT BEHIND OR TAKE CHANCES WITH YOUR SALVATION ! I urge you to check out these videos and websites and/or send me a message today. Today can be the day you find eternal salvation through our awesome savior Jesus Christ!
WALKING WITH JESUS (Christian Instruction Videos) = YouTube Playlist with 100+ videos on finding salvation through Jesus, strengthening our walk and more:
http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL91B5686F38D039A9
How to be READY For Rapture & Jesus' Coming (YouTube Vid by KingdomWarriorsCom):
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2PzVf281mc&;list=PL91B5686F38D039A9
How to Be Saved (web age):
http://www.jesus-is-savior.com/how_to_be_saved.html
Get Saved and Born Again (web page):
http://lostseed.com/meet-jesus/get-saved.php
We Need to Be Born Again in Christ (web page):
http://theliberatingsecret.org/reading_room/gilmore/pdf/We%20Need%20to%20be%20Born%20Again%20in%20Christ.pdf
How to tell if you're BORN AGAIN..... (YouTube video by Firecharger):
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T4JpZ5XMyqQ
RAYMOND7779 - 2ND CHANNEL (longer videos):
https://www.YouTube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
https://www.BitChute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
BACKUP CHANNELS:
BitChute = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Parler = https://parler.com/profile/Raymond7779
Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155
Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]
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