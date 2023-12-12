To watch full version go here - https://rumble.com/v40ds6b-mike-in-the-night-e537-your-2024-prediction-show-your-call-ins-your-vison.html

this is what chat GPT is spitting out









As of my last knowledge update in January 2022, Joe Biden was the President of the United States, and Hunter Biden is his son. Please note that my information might be outdated, and you should verify the current status.





Presidential pardons are typically granted for federal offenses, and they are generally issued when a president believes that doing so is in the best interests of justice or the nation. Here are some potential reasons why Joe Biden might consider pardoning Hunter Biden or anyone else:





Legal Concerns: If Hunter Biden were facing legal challenges, charges, or convictions, a pardon could be considered to address those legal issues. Pardons are often used to commute sentences or eliminate legal consequences for specific offenses.





Fairness and Mercy: Presidents may grant pardons based on a belief that an individual has been treated unfairly or that the punishment is disproportionate to the offense. Mercy and a sense of justice can play a role in the decision to issue a pardon.





Family Considerations: Given the familial relationship, personal considerations might influence a decision to issue a pardon. Presidents may prioritize the well-being and reputation of their family members.





National Healing: Pardons are sometimes used as a means of promoting national healing or reconciliation. By pardoning an individual, a president may seek to move past divisive or controversial issues and focus on unity.





It's important to note that the decision to issue a pardon is a discretionary power granted to the president by the U.S. Constitution. However, it is also a decision that can be highly scrutinized, and public perception can play a significant role in the political implications of such actions.





As my information is not current, I recommend checking the latest news sources for updates on any potential legal issues involving Hunter Biden and whether a pardon has been considered or granted by President Joe Biden.









