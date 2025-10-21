© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The USA says they're "calling the shots" in the Peace Plan after Israel bombed Gaza over 120 times during our stream yesterday. (DDGeopolitics, YT)
We're all wondering who is in charge? What is the plan? Does anyone know what's going on?
👆 We covered this on our stream. They are totally open about it.
We will post a short video about who Hamas is actually fighting in a short video later today.