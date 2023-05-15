From Whitewater Rafting to Star Gazing, Eric Sprinkle Advocates for Living Adventurously

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Eric Sprinkle is a professional adventurer, and is always on the lookout for the next crazy-looking places to do fun and crazy-looking things. Eric is a former whitewater guide and swiftwater rescue instructor for the U.S. military, and explains how anyone, anywhere, can embrace a life of incredible adventure and thrills! Make an effort to spice up your life by breaking up your routine through simple stargazing, or starting up a new hobby like rock climbing at the local gym. Go out and mitigate risk appropriately through training and experience, he says. Travel is how you adventure, so go to your local library, grab a map, and make an effort to go somewhere you’ve never gone before!
TAKEAWAYS
Sign up for the Chase Sapphire Preferred credit card and earn points to use for free hotel stays around the world at Chase.com
If you want to go on a more affordable trip with your family, stay within the borders of the U.S.
Living life to the fullest means breaking out of your comfort zone
Adventure is as simple as taking something routine and switching it up a little, like taking a new route to a familiar place
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