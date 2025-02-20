BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Food, Water, Energy, Security, Bartibility, Wealth Preservation, Community, Shelter
Commercial 6 Food, Water, Energy, Security, Bartibility, Wealth Preservation, Community, Shelter

Lynette Zang. Zang EnterprisesTaking from Youtube: The Ugliest Debt Ceiling Battle in U.S. History

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCX4b3eImcE&t=447s

PG here, I've been working on breaking down some of Lynette Zang videos and turning them into commercials. Telling people to repent of using fiat dollars. 10 minutes or less. The overwhelming debt the U.S faces and how the debt ceiling battle will start soon. Will this lead to another government shutdown? What does that mean for you?

Commercial for Lynette Zang Enterprises. Disclaimer for Lynette Zang: PG put this commercial together. Lynette Zang has not given her approval or support for this commercial.

Who says gold and silver aren't as important as money?

Rothschilds, JP Morgan, Chase, Rockefeller, Ford, The elite,

FDR, Fidel Castro, Bank of England,

British King George the III, tyrants, communists, Marxists, Fraudsters,

Cryptocurrency and blockchain, digital money marketers, etc.

People who are making money out of this air.

Counterfeiters.

Real money is gold and silver coins in a 15-to-1 ratio, or 10 silver dollars for a 10-dollar gold eagle. Fidel Castro will tell you gold is not for you, worthless, the Marxist, communist dictator of Cuba for years. God, through the 3 wise men, brought gold to Jesus as a baby.

Proverbs 26:28 Lies make people sick and crush them.

A lying tongue hates those it wounds and crushes, and a flattering mouth works ruin. *NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store with 10 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com

Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney

Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth

Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"

AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com

https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%

Keywords
newslibertypoliticsfarmingentertainmentworld newshomeschoolingeuropean newswealth preservationnews commentaryresistance chickshorticulturedebt ceilinggold and silver coinslynette zangchristian world viewconstitutional moneyhorses are our transportationmontrafood water securityenergy communityshelter bartibilty
