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YAH'S Amightywind Ministry! A Happy Birthday To YAHUSHUA! We're Just Getting Started Until the End of #Hanukkah! #Sukkot Celebrations with The International Bride (mirrored)
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51 views • October 30, 2021
this is a mirrored video
Woohoo! This was a time to celebrate during Sukkot, Hag Sameach! And we're just getting started going through to Hanukkah! Don't take your sukkah down yet!
We know that YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH was conceived at that time of Hanukkah [and born 9 months later at Sukkot]
I love you To all AmightyWind congregation, I pray that you enjoy this video, and the singing because it's all coming from this Ministry, clips from Sukkot 2019. I heard YAHUSHUA say this to me and HE had actually even spoken to me in my sleep and HE was telling me how honored HE was during the time of Sukkot. Those who made the videos, HE was so honored—and HE felt so much love coming from each one of them—ALL of the HOLY TRINITY: ABBA YAHUVEH, and of course YAHUSHUA and the RUACH HA KODESH, IMMAYAH. THEY ALL felt such overwhelming love. HE just kept saying how honored HE was and how 'comforted' HE was that it wasn’t just Sukkot—which is a foreshadow of HIS birthday. And HE just said, "Sukkot is MY birthday on earth." And it’s the first day of Sukkot is HIS birthday.
YAH has instructed me to keep our sukkot/sukkas up and the celebrations going throughout the season into Hanukkah, which during the time of the Maccabees was originally a late Sukkot celebration. Hanukkah is also the time of YAHUSHUA'S conception! Then months later, HE was born at Sukkot.
2 Macc. 10:1-9
It happened that on the same day on which the sanctuary had been profaned by the foreigners, the purification of the sanctuary took place, that is, on the twenty-fifth day of the same month, which was Kislev. They celebrated it for eight days with rejoicing, in the manner of the Festival of Booths, remembering how not long before, during the Festival of Booths, they had been wandering in the mountains and caves like wild animals… They decreed by public edict, ratified by vote, that the whole nation of the Jews should observe these days every year. Such then was the end of Antiochus, who was called Epiphanes.
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
* * * * * * *
http://amightywind.com
Full YDS Anthem song, "No Sin No Compromise, 'YAHUSHUA'S demons stompers' " - please watch this video to learn who the YDS prayer intercessors are, and the story behind the song - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here & also subscribe to my Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Woohoo! This was a time to celebrate during Sukkot, Hag Sameach! And we're just getting started going through to Hanukkah! Don't take your sukkah down yet!
We know that YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH was conceived at that time of Hanukkah [and born 9 months later at Sukkot]
I love you To all AmightyWind congregation, I pray that you enjoy this video, and the singing because it's all coming from this Ministry, clips from Sukkot 2019. I heard YAHUSHUA say this to me and HE had actually even spoken to me in my sleep and HE was telling me how honored HE was during the time of Sukkot. Those who made the videos, HE was so honored—and HE felt so much love coming from each one of them—ALL of the HOLY TRINITY: ABBA YAHUVEH, and of course YAHUSHUA and the RUACH HA KODESH, IMMAYAH. THEY ALL felt such overwhelming love. HE just kept saying how honored HE was and how 'comforted' HE was that it wasn’t just Sukkot—which is a foreshadow of HIS birthday. And HE just said, "Sukkot is MY birthday on earth." And it’s the first day of Sukkot is HIS birthday.
YAH has instructed me to keep our sukkot/sukkas up and the celebrations going throughout the season into Hanukkah, which during the time of the Maccabees was originally a late Sukkot celebration. Hanukkah is also the time of YAHUSHUA'S conception! Then months later, HE was born at Sukkot.
2 Macc. 10:1-9
It happened that on the same day on which the sanctuary had been profaned by the foreigners, the purification of the sanctuary took place, that is, on the twenty-fifth day of the same month, which was Kislev. They celebrated it for eight days with rejoicing, in the manner of the Festival of Booths, remembering how not long before, during the Festival of Booths, they had been wandering in the mountains and caves like wild animals… They decreed by public edict, ratified by vote, that the whole nation of the Jews should observe these days every year. Such then was the end of Antiochus, who was called Epiphanes.
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
* * * * * * *
http://amightywind.com
Full YDS Anthem song, "No Sin No Compromise, 'YAHUSHUA'S demons stompers' " - please watch this video to learn who the YDS prayer intercessors are, and the story behind the song - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here & also subscribe to my Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
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