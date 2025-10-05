Israel degraded little Greta, made her 'CRAWL & KISS Israeli flag' like Nazi's did - Crew member, Ersin Celik said

Flotilla member claims Israel made Greta 'CRAWL and KISS Israeli flag'

'They did the same thing the NAZIS did'.

Ersin Celik, who was among those detained and arrived in Istanbul on Saturday, told CNN Turk that Israeli soldiers subjected Thunberg, 22, to degrading treatment while in custody.

"They (Israeli forces) severely tortured Greta before our eyes," Celik said. "They persecuted her — Greta is just a little child. They made her crawl and made her kiss the Israeli flag. They did exactly what the Nazis did once."

"They displayed her publicly. And because she is a popular figure, they specifically targeted her."

More here:

https://www.trtworld.com/article/fdc1b941c927

