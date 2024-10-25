BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Civilization vs. Barbarism: Ongoing Analysis of the Hamas War on Israel | Ayn Rand Institute
Libertar_09
Libertar_09
3 followers
16 views • 6 months ago

Meus Outros Canais:

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gab_figueiro

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/gabfigueiro

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx2Q5RBUONYO5A7vYxVOZ2w

COS.TV: https://cos.tv/channel/33700942577575936

MGTOWTV: https://www.mgtow.tv/@gabfigueiro

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d254x5zSWGQo/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Libertar_09:7

Chainflix: https://www.chainflix.net/channel/29870/

Gan Jing World: https://www.ganjingworld.com/s/3gQe1ogXA6

Fruitlab: https://fruitlab.com/gabfigueiro

StoryFire: https://storyfire.com/user/axn4fb1lmv0sttb

Dailymotion: https://dailymotion.com/gab_figueiro

gleev: https://gleev.xyz/channel/62487

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/gabfigueiro


Título Original: Civilization vs. Barbarism: Ongoing Analysis of the Hamas War on Israel

Publicado em YT, 11 de Outubro de 2023

Créditos: Ayn Rand Institute, Onkar Ghate, Elan Journo, Tal Tsfany

Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trV6Q3fp7cE


Descrição Original do Autor:


27.483 visualizações Transmitido ao vivo em 11 de out. de 2023

In this episode of New Ideal Live, Elan Journo, Onkar Ghate, Nikos Sotirakopoulos, and Tal Tsfany discuss the recent developments in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. They assess the cultural significance of Hamas' aggression and methods, the theocratic nature of the movement, and how Western reactions have been either impotent or, worse, encouraging violence against Israel.


Among the topics covered:

• What makes Hamas' aggression tragically significant;

• Tsfany's experience of how the conflict has drastically escalated over the last decades;

• How terrorism became a deliberate strategy of the Palestinian movement;

• How U.S. leaders evaded the religious nature of Hamas;

• The Biden Administration’s lack of moral clarity;

• The fact that Hamas and its Western apologists share the same irrational ideas;

• The academic rejection of capitalism as proof of their destructive motives;

• What a Hamas government would look like if it wiped out Israel;

• The Iranian protesters as the only real hope for positive change in the Middle East;

• Whether Hamas can be completely separated from the Palestinian people.


Mentioned in this podcast and relevant to the discussion are Elan Journo’s What Justice Demands (https://t.ly/H9aVY) and ARI’s resources on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict (https://newideal.aynrand.org/aris-res...)


The podcast was recorded on October 11, 2023.


0:00:00 Introduction

0:02:44 The significance of Hamas’ aggression

0:07:49 Tsfany’s experience regarding the conflict

0:16:23 Terrorism of the Palestinian movement

0:24:45 U.S. leaders’ evasion of Hamas’ nature

0:34:46 Biden’s lack of moral clarity

0:40:40 Irrational ideas behind Hamas and their apologists

0:58:05 Academic rejection of capitalism

1:02:06 What a Hamas government would look like

1:03:20 The Iranian protesters as a real hope

1:05:25 Can Hamas be separated from Palestinians

Keywords
analysisisraelwarlibertarianismhamasterrorist attacksidfpalestinaayn randobjetivism
