© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DIY Salt-Water Survival Bottle (Compact Desalination Kit)
Follow
2
Share
Report
96 views • May 31, 2022
Thanks to Dollar Shave Club for sponsoring. Go to → https://www.dollarshaveclub.com/night... to get your first Starter Set for $5. After that, the restock box ships regular-sized products at regular price.
In this video I show how to make a simple distillation kit from a water bottle that can be used to make fresh water from ocean water. Any steel container could work for this project. I almost used a small stainless steel food container, but decided a water bottle was a more practical object to carry.
Thanks to my Patreon supporters for keeping these videos possible! https://www.patreon.com/NightHawkProj...
A special thanks to my top supporters on Patreon! TheBackyardScientist, Enzo Breda Lee & Thibaud Peverelli
Send me video responses! Check out the community video response playlist on my channel homepage and submit your own video responses by emailing me at [email protected].
Shared from and subscribe to:
NightHawkInLight
https://www.youtube.com/c/Nighthawkinlight/videos
In this video I show how to make a simple distillation kit from a water bottle that can be used to make fresh water from ocean water. Any steel container could work for this project. I almost used a small stainless steel food container, but decided a water bottle was a more practical object to carry.
Thanks to my Patreon supporters for keeping these videos possible! https://www.patreon.com/NightHawkProj...
A special thanks to my top supporters on Patreon! TheBackyardScientist, Enzo Breda Lee & Thibaud Peverelli
Send me video responses! Check out the community video response playlist on my channel homepage and submit your own video responses by emailing me at [email protected].
Shared from and subscribe to:
NightHawkInLight
https://www.youtube.com/c/Nighthawkinlight/videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.