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Covid Vax: Spike Proteins and Blood Clots
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32 views • December 28, 2021
Canadian Dr. Charles Hoffe provides a visual explanation of how the spike proteins in the Covid "vaccinations" create clotting of the blood. He has witnessed serious neurological damage and death among his patients who were subjected to the Covid "vaccine."
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