BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian East group liberated the populated point of Vernia Tersa in Zaporizhia region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1387 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • Today

❗️UNITS OF THE "EAST" TROOP GROUPING HAVE LIBERATED THE POPULATED POINT OF VERNIA TERSA IN THE ZAPORIZHIA REGION❗️

As a result of joint and coordinated actions of the soldiers-guardsmen of the 155th Marine Regiment of the 55th Motor Rifle Division and the 394th Motor Rifle Regiment of the 127th Motor Rifle Division of the "East" Troop Grouping, a major populated point Vernia Teresa, which was an important logistical and defensive node of the enemy, was taken under control.

🔸As a result of prolonged battles, over 300 buildings were liberated, 12.5 sq. km of territory were taken under control, and more than 2 companies of live forces from the 225th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 6 armored personnel carriers, 17 pickup trucks, 15 quads, 32 ground robotic complexes and over 60 heavy hexacopters of the type "Baba Yaga" were destroyed.

🔸Over the past week, the second important populated point, defended by the so-called "elite assault units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine", has fallen into the hands of the Far Eastern forces.

"The Far Eastern Express" is gaining momentum and continues to move forward according to schedule!

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S.-China rare earth deal shows progress, but strategic vulnerability persists

U.S.-China rare earth deal shows progress, but strategic vulnerability persists

Willow Tohi
U.S. envoy presses for stronger presence in Greenland

U.S. envoy presses for stronger presence in Greenland

Garrison Vance
Why China Is Winning the AI Race (and Why America May Never Catch Up)

Why China Is Winning the AI Race (and Why America May Never Catch Up)

Mike Adams
Putin Concludes Beijing Visit With 42 Bilateral Agreements, Stronger Russia-China Ties

Putin Concludes Beijing Visit With 42 Bilateral Agreements, Stronger Russia-China Ties

Garrison Vance
Former Qatari PM: Israel spent decades trying to drag the U.S. into war with Iran

Former Qatari PM: Israel spent decades trying to drag the U.S. into war with Iran

Zoey Sky
Kremlin: Putin and Trump Could Meet at APEC Summit in November

Kremlin: Putin and Trump Could Meet at APEC Summit in November

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy