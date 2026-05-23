❗️UNITS OF THE "EAST" TROOP GROUPING HAVE LIBERATED THE POPULATED POINT OF VERNIA TERSA IN THE ZAPORIZHIA REGION❗️



As a result of joint and coordinated actions of the soldiers-guardsmen of the 155th Marine Regiment of the 55th Motor Rifle Division and the 394th Motor Rifle Regiment of the 127th Motor Rifle Division of the "East" Troop Grouping, a major populated point Vernia Teresa, which was an important logistical and defensive node of the enemy, was taken under control.



🔸As a result of prolonged battles, over 300 buildings were liberated, 12.5 sq. km of territory were taken under control, and more than 2 companies of live forces from the 225th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 6 armored personnel carriers, 17 pickup trucks, 15 quads, 32 ground robotic complexes and over 60 heavy hexacopters of the type "Baba Yaga" were destroyed.



🔸Over the past week, the second important populated point, defended by the so-called "elite assault units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine", has fallen into the hands of the Far Eastern forces.



"The Far Eastern Express" is gaining momentum and continues to move forward according to schedule!