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What It’s Like In A Liberal Democrat City? Rat Infestations, And REMOVAL Of God
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463 views • July 26, 2019
Democrat controlled cities with crumbling infrastructures want to expand their campaign of desolation while removing any trace of reference to God or true moral authority.
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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