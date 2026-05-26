Israel wanted to break Iran apart like Syria - Prof. John Mearsheimer to Tom Switzer

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Israel wanted to break Iran apart like Syria — Mearsheimer
Prof. John Mearsheimer says Israel’s objective was not coexistence with a constrained Iran — but the permanent weakening of Iran as a state.
💬 “What they really wanted was to do to Iran what’s been done to Syria, which is break it into pieces, cause a serious revolution that greatly weakened the state,” Mearsheimer stressed.
💀 Israel wanted Syria 2.0. Iran gave them a reality check.