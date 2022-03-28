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Are politics to be avoided?
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40 views • March 28, 2022
For Lesson 11, enjoy these excerpts from The Rise of the Republic of the United States by Richard Frothingham. This was published in the 1880’s. Notice how the author discusses such topics as:
Politics
Cause and Effect
Fundamental Principles applied to institutions and laws
Self-government
Covenant
Providence
Christian Idea of man
Politics
Cause and Effect
Fundamental Principles applied to institutions and laws
Self-government
Covenant
Providence
Christian Idea of man
Keywords
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