https://gettr.com/post/p254q2g9205

2023.01.15 The US, Europe and Japan race to take action against the CCP, with Japan seeking the US commitment to collaborations on all fronts, including financial sanctions against the CCP. The US congress and Biden are contending to eliminate the CCP. Even the World Bank, IMF, and EU are getting on board, blaming Macron simultaneously, though Macron has rejected such a notion, claiming he is on a similar course too.

美日欧抢着灭共，日本跟美国要各种权力对老共动手，还要美国在金融上一起制裁中共。 美国国会和拜登抢着灭共，世界银行，IMF，货币组织，欧洲联盟，都开始灭共。都骂马克龙，马克龙不服，说他也是灭共的。