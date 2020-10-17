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6 million rumor started in 1915 (at least)....gematria 6
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88 views • October 17, 2020
the holocaust rumor of 6 million killed Jews was circulating in newspapers for YEARS before WW2 started....thats why people readily believed that number during the Nuremburg trial which provided no physical evidence, just eyewitness and exaggerated stories from unreliable people
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