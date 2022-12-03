Musk reveals Twitter's efforts to ‘suppress’ Hunter Biden story

RT
December 3, 2022
Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, has backed claims that the platform's previous management went considerably out of their way to censor revelations about the Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020
Details: https://on.rt.com/c5y9
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1yls56-musk-reveals-twitters-efforts-to-suppress-hunter-biden-story.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.