The Masters of America’s Long Game
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
72 followers
72 views • 24 hours ago

Who truly pulled the strings behind America’s experiment? In this rare conversation, Count Fortune de St. Germain traces the “long game” from the nation’s founding to the present day. He reveals how hidden powers, secret societies, and foreign entanglements shaped the republic, chipped away at sovereignty, and led to the modern era of central banks an endless wars. We talk about what this means for us today.


MORE FREE SHOWS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/


BECOME A MEMBER:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/membership/levels/


FULL SHOW - EPISODE 526 - POSTED FOR MEMBERS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/526-count-fortune-de-st-germain-discusses-the-long-game-and-the-american-experiment/


#America #History #Power #FederalReserve #HiddenMasters #LongGame #DeStGermain #Empire #Illuminati #SecretSocieties #Fortune


America’s long game, hidden masters of history, Count Fortune de St. Germain, secret societies shaping America, Federal Reserve 1913, banking, hidden hand behind American history, Washington farewell warning, War of 1812 history, Civil War truth untold, who controls America, hidden history podcast, Crrow777 Radio

Keywords
empirefederal reservepowerhistorysocial engineeringilluminatisecret societiesfortuneamercagermainlong gamehidden mastersshaping
