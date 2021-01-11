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The Bazaar Bar - Handpan, Baglama Saz and Sampletank Improvisation
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30 views • January 11, 2021
Here is an improvisation on my hijaz tuned handpan. I created a 6/8 drum beat in Superior Drummer then improvised to it on the handpan. Later I added my Turkish baglama saz as it goes perfectly with hijaz tuning. I did a direct recording of the saz via the internal piezo dot pickup. Later on I added a guzheng synth via sampletank triggered by my plastic midi guitar in tap mode (someday I have to finally learn how to play piano lol).
This improvisation has a sort of mysterious mood to it so I named it The Bazaar Bar as it kind of reminds me of stepping into a strange hole in the wall bar in a far off land while sampling strange brews and snacks with unknown ingredients in them... Thanks for listening :-)
This improvisation has a sort of mysterious mood to it so I named it The Bazaar Bar as it kind of reminds me of stepping into a strange hole in the wall bar in a far off land while sampling strange brews and snacks with unknown ingredients in them... Thanks for listening :-)
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