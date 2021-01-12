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Where Did the Universe Come From?
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45 views • January 12, 2021
As physicists and cosmologists piece together the history of the cosmos as best they can, they run into an uncomfortable question: Just where did the universe come from? After all, the universe is EVERYTHING. It would be very convenient for scientists looking to avoid the need for a Creator to be able to say that somehow the universe has simply always been here. But the science is telling the scientists something else: It hasn’t always been here. It all had a beginning. It all came into existence… from nothing. So, just how do you get everything—all time, space, matter, and energy—literally everything—from nothing?
Additional Resources:
Free booklet—The Real God: Proofs and Promises: https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/booklets/the-real-god-proofs-and-promises
"The Genesis Problem," New Scientist, January 11, 2012: https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg21328473-500-the-genesis-problem/
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www.tomorrowsworld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
#creation #somethingfromnothing #universeorigin
Additional Resources:
Free booklet—The Real God: Proofs and Promises: https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/booklets/the-real-god-proofs-and-promises
"The Genesis Problem," New Scientist, January 11, 2012: https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg21328473-500-the-genesis-problem/
----------
www.tomorrowsworld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
#creation #somethingfromnothing #universeorigin
Keywords
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