Chief:“Elon Musk, Turn Your Twitter Over to the FBI, Now!”
Glove Puppets
Published 15 hours ago |

The chief is furious that a dandelion smoothie post is going viral on Twitter, demands that Elon Musk surrender the Twitter to his bureau, so that all the green smoothie posts can be taken down and eradicated, as per the agenda of the UN, and the World Economic Forum of multibillionaires who want people by 2030 to own nothing, be happy, and eat only bugs.

free speechcensorshiptreasonfbifirstamendment1st amendmentelon muskrebelliontreacheryworld economic forumgreen smoothies1stamendmentsmoothiesun agenda 2030dandelionsthe great resetklaus schwabfauciabookbureau chiefturn over twitter to this bureau

