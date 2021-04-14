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UK Column News - 14th April 2021: Fixed audio (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 14th April 2021: Fixed audio (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/OXJ-oxJMfUg

Since Youtube decided to mess up the audio sync when we snipped the countdoun timer off the front of the video using their editing tool, here's a re-upload.


Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.


00:27​ - NHS Whistleblower Exposes Vaccine Policy




16:46​ - What Is The Justification For COVID 19 Mass Vaccination Program?

Sources:
************

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/riEyv

UK Column Article: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/deceptive-construction-why-we-must-question-covid-19-mortality-statistics

ONS Mortality Statistics: - https://bit.ly/3uH2fLs

Royal College Of Surgeons Report: - https://cutt.ly/1viv8A2

Prof Neil Mortensen Statement: - https://cutt.ly/qviblxA

Spectator Article: - https://archive.is/noHMB

Biometrics Paper: - https://cutt.ly/Rvim8FY






25:08​ - Guardian Misdirection Propaganda

Sources
***********

Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/YvGBg

UK Column Article: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/no-smoke-without-fire-part-2-t-cell-training-and-covid-19-vaccines





28:48​ - Vaccination Program Expanded

Sources:
************

Matt Hancock Statement: https://bit.ly/3df4uzx





29:39​ - Medical Censorship and Propaganda

Sources:
*************

BMJ Notice: - https://bit.ly/3sgfCR5

BMJ Original Post: - https://archive.is/eoHUE

Article: - https://bit.ly/3geRrA7

Lancashire CC: https://bit.ly/3dgqKcs





34:58​ - Sports Personality Harangued after Questioning Jabs

Sources
************

ZDF Interview: - https://bit.ly/3sbKh20





43:09​ - Important UK Column Content

Sources:
************

No smoke without Fire Part 3: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/no-smoke-without-fire-part-3-vaccine-adverse-reactions

No smoke Without Fire Part 4: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iL9mMTDSrzY

MarK Anderson Interview: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJH5YcibUwY

Article: - https://bit.ly/3e6Vtbj




44:34​ - Trouble Brewing in Nagorno-Karabakh

Sources:
************

Eastern Approaches Podcast: - https://cutt.ly/oviR0cl

DO Article: - https://cutt.ly/gviE1C6




48:13​ - Constitutional Freedom

Sources:
*************

Dissident's Guide Playlist: - https://bit.ly/3mPYJLV

Not The BBC: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCClhbLPi45TQ7hcjVdI387A

Not The BBC Newsletter: - https://www.notbbc.news/subscribe

Sheep Farm, Meet The Flockers: - https://cutt.ly/YviTBfb




50:31​ - Lt.General Sees The Deception Behind Lockdowns

Sources:
************

CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3sdwwQd




55:09​ - Quarantine Inspectors

Sources:
*************

Government Announcement: - https://bit.ly/2ONQvaB

Mitie: - https://www.mitie.com/





57:23​ - German Judges "Sensational" Ruling

Sources:
*************

Check the Evidence: - https://www.checktheevidence.com/wordpress/

2020 News Article: - https://bit.ly/3thPAy5





59:47​ - Philippines Question COVID Narrative:

Sources:
*************

Manilla Times article: - https://cutt.ly/nviUSKd




01:01:32​ - Spanish Police Officer Stands Up to Covid Rules

Sources:
***********

Elmundo Article: - https://bit.ly/32b7U00




01:02:31​ - Portuguese Police Stop Tree Planting

Sources:
************

Article: - https://bit.ly/3aaLMHy





01:04:10​ - MP Presents Tree Planting Bill

Sources:
************

Tree-Lined Streets Bill: - https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/2766





01:05:25​ - NHS Data Sharing Is Based On Good Practice Apparently

Sources:
************

NHS Data Matters: -
https://www.nhs.uk/your-nhs-data-matters/

UKRI Report: - https://bit.ly/3g9yRJz

3KQ: - https://www.3kq.co.uk/



01:12:05​ - Daily Snail Review
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
censorshipvaccinepropagandacommon lawmedicalwhistleblowerbill gatesyphilippinesquarantinemhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusconsitutionmrnanagorno-karabakh
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