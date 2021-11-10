Renewed Enthusiasm for Life! with Guest Elizabeth Coffman

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Join Dr. Hotze and his guest Elizabeth Coffman today as they discuss how she discovered a new life of energy, focus, restored libido, and a renewed desire to be present with her family!
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take the free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/.
For a free copy of Dr. Hotze’s book “Hormones, Health, and Happiness” call us at 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast.