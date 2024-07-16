Men want more from their woman (Part 1)

Conflict in marriage is common and often leads to strong emotional reactions and disruption of sexual interactions. This video series will provide insight into the cause of emotional reactions and how to restore broken relationships. My contact details here: https://www.therapycounselling.net/therapist-new-plymouth-michael

More information in the book “How to restore broken hearts”

https://www.amazon.com/How-Restore-Broken-Hearts-interpersonal-ebook/dp/B09P9TWVHS/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&sr=1-1&asin=B09P9TWVHS&revisionId=c447a98a&format=3&depth=1