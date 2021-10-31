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How L.A.'s Container Ship Logjam Highlights Larger Pandemic Supply-Chain Issues | WSJ
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80 views • October 31, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NgIZbRg1vOc | They blame Covid-19 but it is their fault, the Global Satanist's, for this. They imposed the long wait for the ships and now they impose the "vaccination" and the "green garbage pass" in order for us to even have a job or to buy or sell from stores.
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