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Communist Revolution Overthrowing Constitution in Once-Free Nation
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50 views • April 19, 2021
In this episode of Behind The Deep State, host Alex Newman talks with John Birch Society coordinator Leah Southwell explains what she witnessed in Chile as Deep State-backed Communist revolutionaries waged a successful war to overthrow that nation's liberty-minded Constitution that protected liberty there for decades. Perhaps more alarming, Southwell explains that the same tactics and objectives are now being seen on the streets of the United States. In this interview, the two also discuss the fascinating history of how Chile became one of the shining stars of Latin America after successfully resisting an attempted Communist takeover decades earlier. The lessons for America are clear.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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