CTP (S2ESepSpecial4, 20240925) Leslee Hall Author of Animal Inside BTS Video

CTP S2ESepSpecial4 NOTES (Wed Sep 25 2024)
https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...
ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2ESepSpecial4) Tracking Our Inner Animal w/ Leslee Hall
See buzzsprout Transcript for full Show Notes and Transcript Bonus
Leslee Hall author of: "Tracking Our Inner Animal" joins to talk dealing with Addiction, Human-Psychology, bits of Human-History, and Human-Nature. We like to think/tout how we are the Highest form of Life (atop the Life-Cycle/Food-Chain) here on Earth - a Species apart: HUMAN. However, we still have; some more than others; the inner Animal inside. How do Lindsey Buckingham, Timberlake, and Jeremy Renner, relate here-in?
See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript for full Show Notes (including related links)
Transcript Bonus: "How is it that Criminals are like the new CELEBRITY CLASS and feel ENTITLED to getting CRAZY REQUESTS fulfilled..." BeforeItsNews piece
Episode related pieces...
- No related corresponding TLB piece for this Wed. Sep. 25th Show/episode (TLB pieces will resume Sat. Sep. 28 "Strategically Stupie" piece for CTP S1E67 Show)
- https://www.linkedin.com/in/leslee-hall-57a144281
- https://www.amazon.com/stores/Leslee-Hall/author/B0C3ZJ6Q3B
- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/144734798-tracking-our-inner-animal
(S2ESepSpecial4 Audio Wed Sep 25 2024)
SNEAK-PEEK: The next several TLB pieces (planned going forward from August 31st) and correlating/corresponding CTP Shows already outlined, ready to go, in some cases actually already pre-recorded. Why mention such? Well, it means I can add this COMING SOON (and/or recently dropped) addition/section to the Show Notes...
August 31 - S2E63: Neighborliness
September 7 - S2E64: Charity (Neighborliness, part 2)
September 14 - S2E65: Stand Against Tyranny
September 21 - S2E66: WOKEists Warping Words (Twisting Language part 3)
September 28 - S2E67: Strategically Stupid
October 5 - S2E68: School Shootings
October 12 - S2E69: How Stupid Have Americans Become (part 1)
October 19 - S2E70: Micro vs Macro
October 26 - S2E71: RFK Jr. as Health Secretary
November 2 - S2E72: How Stupid Have Americans Become (part 2)
